Expect congestion: TransLink launches Burrard Station escalator replacement

Commuters who make use of Vancouver’s Burrard Station are warned to expect congestion in the coming months, as crews replace its ageing escalators.

The work to replace the 35-year-old equipment, which is original to the Expo Line, will begin on Oct. 17, and is expected to take until spring 2024 to complete.

TransLink said the station will remain open and there will be limited escalator access while the work is underway. Elevator access will be unaffected.

The transit and transportation agency had initially intended to close Burrard Station for nearly two years for a massive upgrade and overhaul, which would have doubled the number of escalators and moved the station’s Burrard Street entrance.

In March, those plans were put on hold due to “higher than anticipated construction bid prices during the procurement process,” with TransLink saying it would re-work the scope of the project.

The escalator replacement is the product of that re-scoping. The new upgrades will include LED step lighting for greater visibility, a variable-speed option to save power and better maintenance accessibility.

TransLink says Burrard Station is the fourth-busiest in the SkyTrain network, handling about 12,000 boardings on an average weekday.