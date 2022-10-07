Vancouver machete attack suspect vanishes while out on bail

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a man accused of attacking two people with a machete in June has vanished while out on bail.

Kenneth Stephen Solowan, 37, is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant after disappearing from the residential treatment facility in Surrey where he was ordered to live.

Solowan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, for allegedly slashing two people who were loading luggage into a taxi on East Hastings Street with a machete on June 19.

The victims, a 49-year old man and 38-year-old woman who suffered head and neck wounds, told police they did not know their attacker.

Police arrested Solowan on Aug. 10, and he remained in custody until his release on bail Sept. 29. Police say he disappeared shortly afterward.

Investigators say Solowan is known to spend time in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.