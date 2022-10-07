Menu

Crime

Vancouver machete attack suspect vanishes while out on bail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack' Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack
WATCH: 37-year-old Kenneth Stephen Solowan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a machete attack in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – Aug 12, 2022

Vancouver police say a man accused of attacking two people with a machete in June has vanished while out on bail.

Kenneth Stephen Solowan, 37, is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant after disappearing from the residential treatment facility in Surrey where he was ordered to live.

Read more: Man charged in June 19 machete attack at Vancouver’s Empress Hotel

Solowan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, for allegedly slashing two people who were loading luggage into a taxi on East Hastings Street with a machete on June 19.

The victims, a 49-year old man and 38-year-old woman who suffered head and neck wounds, told police they did not know their attacker.

Police arrested Solowan on Aug. 10, and he remained in custody until his release on bail Sept. 29. Police say he disappeared shortly afterward.

Investigators say Solowan is known to spend time in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

