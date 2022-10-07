Body found in ‘extraordinary circumstances’ near Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A body was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich on Thursday, police say, as a search team was looking for a person reported missing the day before.

“We are currently trying to identify the identity of the deceased male and determine the cause of death,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

“Right now from our initial findings, we do not have anything to signal that there is any particular violence or circumstances that would be a cause for concern for our residents.”

Police and a local search and rescue team had been out looking for Timothy Mackness, who was last seen near Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue on Wednesday.

“It is fair to say that the state of this body involves extraordinary circumstances that will require our detectives, forensic officers and the BC Coroners’ Service more time to identify the (body),” Kowalewich told Global News, but did not provide further detail.

Mackness had been deemed a high-risk missing person, which, under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, is someone whose health or wellbeing may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

“We are remaining objective in relation to the deceased body. We know, given the proximity of the last known location of the missing male, that it’s important that our investigators consider there may be a nexus between these two events,” said Kowalewich.

Police said they expect to have more information to share next week.

