Saanich, B.C. police seek suspect in multiple thefts from liquor store, assault on staff

Saanich, B.C. police are searching for a least one person responsible for multiple thefts at a local liquor store this summer.

Police say an image taken from security footage shows a woman who was part of a group walk into the Hillside Liquor Plus near the corner of Shelbourne Street and Dairy Road four times starting in late June.

She is captured on video stealing between one and two bottles of liquor each time and running out of the store.

View image in full screen Saanich police released images from security footage of a suspect in multiple thefts from a local liquor store (Courtesy Saanich Police).

In July, staff tried to stop her but an employee was assaulted, while on another occasion the suspect unsuccessfully tried to use bear spray against an worker.

In total, 11 bottles were stolen, and police have released the images in an attempt to identify the suspect or anyone else she was with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

