Canada

BC Ferries schedules 85 extra sailings for Thanksgiving weekend

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 12:33 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2011. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It’s finally time for turkey and pumpkin pie but if you plan to travelling on a ferry this Thanksgiving weekend, you may want to give yourself some extra time.

BC Ferries is expecting a sharp increase in passengers and has added 85 extra sailings for the long weekend.

“More than 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles are expected to travel across the system from Thursday through Tuesday,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

Between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Tuesday, Oct. 11, BC Ferries is adding:

  • 66 extra sailings on the Vancouver – Victoria route (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay), the most popular route in the fleet, including 6:00 a.m. departures from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on October 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11
  • 12 extra sailings on the West Vancouver – Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay)
  • 7 extra sailings on the West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast route (Horseshoe Bay – Langdale)

Read more: BC Ferries reports highest-ever quarter for vehicle traffic

Thanksgiving weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year for walk-on travellers. Passengers are being warned that there may be extra-long wait times.

BC Ferries also advises to book spots ahead of time or arrive during non-peak times, like early morning or late night to avoid long sailing waits.

And as always, potential BC Ferries’ passengers are encouraged to to check sailings, conditions, and the most up-to-date information on BC Ferries twitter and website pages.

Two Coastal Inspiration sailings have been cancelled “due to crew availability” for Friday evening.

The sailings departing at 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay (Victoria) and 8 p.m. departing Tsawwassen have been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries new pilot project to allow pets on upper decks' BC Ferries new pilot project to allow pets on upper decks
BC Ferries new pilot project to allow pets on upper decks – Sep 29, 2022
