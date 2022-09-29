BC Ferries launches pet-friendly pilot project ‘You Barked, We Listened’

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has started a “pet pilot project” for one of its routes for four-legged furry family members.

Dogs and cats are now allowed on the upper-outside decks on a BC Ferries’ Sunshine Coast (Earls Cove) to Power River (Saltery Bay) route aboard the Malaspina Sky.

BC Ferries announced Wednesday that the service will be allowing pets to be on the upper deck of that route for a three-month trial period.

“Plans to expand to other routes will depend on ‘pawsitive’ customer feedback,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

The “You Barked, We Listened” pet pilot launched due to repeated requests from pet owners, the ferry service said.

“Dogs must keep their owners on a leash at all times and cats must be in a travel carrier while on the outer decks,” staff said.

“Access to the area will be via a designated stairwell, with restricted elevator entry for those with accessibility needs. Paw prints on the deck mark access points.”

Water bowls and waste bags will be provided to the owners on the ferry and staff said the area will be routinely cleaned.

At this point, BC Ferries is only allowing cats and dogs with a limit of two dogs per owner.