Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries launches pet-friendly pilot project ‘You Barked, We Listened’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 4:15 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries has started a “pet pilot project” for one of its routes for four-legged furry family members.

Dogs and cats are now allowed on the upper-outside decks on a BC Ferries’ Sunshine Coast (Earls Cove) to Power River (Saltery Bay) route aboard the Malaspina Sky.

Read more: Edmonton, Strathcona County launch pilot program for hydrogen-electric transit buses

BC Ferries announced Wednesday that the service will be allowing pets to be on the upper deck of that route for a three-month trial period.

“Plans to expand to other routes will depend on ‘pawsitive’ customer feedback,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

The “You Barked, We Listened” pet pilot launched due to repeated requests from pet owners, the ferry service said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Merritt, B.C. testing out a four-day work week for city staff

“Dogs must keep their owners on a leash at all times and cats must be in a travel carrier while on the outer decks,” staff said.

“Access to the area will be via a designated stairwell, with restricted elevator entry for those with accessibility needs. Paw prints on the deck mark access points.”

Water bowls and waste bags will be provided to the owners on the ferry and staff said the area will be routinely cleaned.

At this point, BC Ferries is only allowing cats and dogs with a limit of two dogs per owner.

Click to play video: 'Questions raised about executive salaries at BC Ferries' Questions raised about executive salaries at BC Ferries
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dogs tagCats tagBC Ferries tagPilot Project tagSunshine Coast tagBC pets tagpet pilot project tagpet project tagpets allowed on BC Ferries tagPets allowed on ferry tagPowel River tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers