Barrie, Ont. woman wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

A Barrie woman is $1 million richer after buying the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 20 Lotto Max draw.

Deborah Ineson, a regular lottery player with OLG for about 20 years, says this is her first big win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Livingstone Street in Barrie.

“My co-worker checked my ticket using the OLG App. She said, ‘Oh my God, look!’ and when I saw the app display, I thought it was a $1,000 win at first. She corrected me and pointed out the additional zeroes,” Ineson told OLG.

“I was a little worried this was too good to be true.”

The administrative worker told OLG her family was skeptical when she first told them about her big win.

“I had to show them a screenshot for them to believe me,” she said. “They are so happy for me.”

When asked about what she plans on doing with her winnings, Ineson said she plans to buy a new house and travel to Spain and Italy.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 799 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province. Lotto Max is $5 per play, and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.