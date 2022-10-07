Menu

Entertainment

New art at Portage and Main celebrates diversity, ‘Manitoba pattern’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 12:51 pm
A rendering of the new artwork at Portage and Main. View image in full screen
A rendering of the new artwork at Portage and Main. Downtown Winnipeg BIZ

The barricades at Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection are still up, but next time you pass through Portage and Main, you might notice something a little different.

A new, large-scale mural by local artist Jonato Dalayoan, which aims to highlight the city’s diversity, is being installed on the barricades, to replace the Pride motif painted back in 2019.

“The word ‘pulse’ was part of the inspiration for the design and refers to what we as a community all have in common,” Dalayoan said in a statement.

Read more: Portage and Main, heating modernization, tree-planting among priorities for mayoral candidates Monday

“Whether rich or poor or different ethnicities, we all have the same colour blood and we all have a pulse.

Trending Stories

“The goal was to create a design we all can be proud of and call our own Manitoba pattern. One culture made up of unique people.”

The project draws from the patterns found in traditional woven artwork across a variety of cultures, including those of Cree, Métis, Ukrainian, Filipino, African, and Norwegian people.

Click to play video: 'City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers' City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers
City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers – Aug 12, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Downtown Winnipeg tagPortage And Main tagDowntown Winnipeg BIZ tagMurals tagwinnipeg Mural tagJonato Dalayoan tag

