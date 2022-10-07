New art at Portage and Main celebrates diversity, ‘Manitoba pattern’

Send this page to someone via email

The barricades at Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection are still up, but next time you pass through Portage and Main, you might notice something a little different.

A new, large-scale mural by local artist Jonato Dalayoan, which aims to highlight the city’s diversity, is being installed on the barricades, to replace the Pride motif painted back in 2019.

“The word ‘pulse’ was part of the inspiration for the design and refers to what we as a community all have in common,” Dalayoan said in a statement.

“Whether rich or poor or different ethnicities, we all have the same colour blood and we all have a pulse.

“The goal was to create a design we all can be proud of and call our own Manitoba pattern. One culture made up of unique people.”

Story continues below advertisement

The project draws from the patterns found in traditional woven artwork across a variety of cultures, including those of Cree, Métis, Ukrainian, Filipino, African, and Norwegian people.

0:58 City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers City sends out RFP to revitalize Portage and Main, deal with crumbling barriers – Aug 12, 2021