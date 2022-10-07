North Vancouver RCMP issue warning after two dogs poisoned at Lynnmouth Park

Send this page to someone via email

Dog owners and walkers are being warned by North Vancouver RCMP to keep an extra eye out at Lynnmouth Park.

The warning comes after what appears to be the poisoning of two dogs, which resulted in the death of one of the dogs, according to police.

“We are concerned for the safety of dogs that frequent the park,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

“It is too early to tell if these incidents are as a result of a deliberate attempt at poisoning dogs, or if the dogs were poisoned after ingesting a toxic plant or mushroom.

“At this time, we have no evidence that this was an intentional act, but we are investigating all possibilities.”

The two incidents took place on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Dog owners report the pets took ill after eating something at the park.

Anyone with information can contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

