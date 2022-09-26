North Vancouver RCMP release photos of alleged bail scammer

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP has released photos of a suspect in a bail scam that cost an senior “a large sum of money.”

Mounties said the woman was targeted on Sept. 8, when the scammer contacted her claiming that one of her loved ones was in jail and needed to be bailed out.

Investigators say the scammer came to the woman’s residence a short time later and collected the cash to be used as “bail.”

Police in the region have issued numerous warnings about such bail scams in recent months, with Vancouver police issuing their latest warning earlier Monday after several seniors were recently targeted.

“The best offence is a good defence,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release Monday.

“Share these tips with anyone who may be vulnerable, particularly our elderly community who are often targeted by these fraud artists.”

Police have issued the following advice on how to protect yourself from scammers:

Report the scam call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or call them toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.

Be careful about posting personal details and names of family members on social media platforms.

Privatize your social media accounts and protect your personal information.

Change your online passwords to be difficult and all different from each other.

Be careful with caller ID numbers that look familiar. Scammers use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from to make it appear as a trusted phone number.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the security photos is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

