Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Vancouver RCMP release photos of alleged bail scammer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:12 pm
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP has released photos of a suspect in a bail scam that cost an senior “a large sum of money.”

Mounties said the woman was targeted on Sept. 8, when the scammer contacted her claiming that one of her loved ones was in jail and needed to be bailed out.

Investigators say the scammer came to the woman’s residence a short time later and collected the cash to be used as “bail.”

Read more: Vancouver police renew warning after more seniors hit with bail scam

Police in the region have issued numerous warnings about such bail scams in recent months, with Vancouver police issuing their latest warning earlier Monday after several seniors were recently targeted.

“The best offence is a good defence,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Share these tips with anyone who may be vulnerable, particularly our elderly community who are often targeted by these fraud artists.”

Police have issued the following advice on how to protect yourself from scammers:

  • Report the scam call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or call them toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.
  • Be careful about posting personal details and names of family members on social media platforms.
  • Privatize your social media accounts and protect your personal information.
  • Change your online passwords to be difficult and all different from each other.
  • Be careful with caller ID numbers that look familiar. Scammers use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from to make it appear as a trusted phone number.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the security photos is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Click to play video: 'VPD release picture of suspect wanted in seniors scam' VPD release picture of suspect wanted in seniors scam
VPD release picture of suspect wanted in seniors scam – Jul 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagSeniors tagScam tagScammer tagFraudster tagscam warning tagsenior scam tagFraud Warning tagbail scam tagbail fraud tagbail scammer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers