Dog owners warned after puppy poisoned by cannabis, opiate in Coquitlam, B.C. park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are issuing a warning to dog owners after a puppy was poisoned by drugs in a Coquitlam, B.C. park. last week.

Wag, a four-month-old Heartland Terrier, was walking with his owner in a heavily-wooded part of Mundy Park around 6:15 p.m. on March 7, when his nose touched a suspicious substance. About 45 minutes later, police said Wag was unsteady on his feet, wavered and fell over.

His owners rushed him to an emergency veterinary hospital, where he tested positive for cannabis and an opiate.

“We are happy to report that Wag is doing well and everyone is very happy with the outcome of this one,” said Const. Deanna Law in a Monday news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“But this incident serves as a reminder to please be aware of your surroundings.”

Members of the public who find illicit drugs outside are asked to leave the area immediately and report the findings through the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.

0:49 Dog treats placed next to glass in North Vancouver park Dog treats placed next to glass in North Vancouver park – Feb 9, 2022