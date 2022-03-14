Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dog owners warned after puppy poisoned by cannabis, opiate in Coquitlam, B.C. park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP warning the public after puppy poisoned by toxic drugs at park' Coquitlam RCMP warning the public after puppy poisoned by toxic drugs at park
'Wag', a four-month-old Heartland Australian Terrier puppy, is recovering after his nose touched a suspicious substance while on a walk with his owner in a wooded area of Mundy Park last Monday.

Police are issuing a warning to dog owners after a puppy was poisoned by drugs in a Coquitlam, B.C. park. last week.

Wag, a four-month-old Heartland Terrier, was walking with his owner in a heavily-wooded part of Mundy Park around 6:15 p.m. on March 7, when his nose touched a suspicious substance. About 45 minutes later, police said Wag was unsteady on his feet, wavered and fell over.

His owners rushed him to an emergency veterinary hospital, where he tested positive for cannabis and an opiate.

Read more: ‘It was terrifying’: Why legalization may be increasing pot’s perils to pets

“We are happy to report that Wag is doing well and everyone is very happy with the outcome of this one,” said Const. Deanna Law in a Monday news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“But this incident serves as a reminder to please be aware of your surroundings.”

Members of the public who find illicit drugs outside are asked to leave the area immediately and report the findings through the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.

Click to play video: 'Dog treats placed next to glass in North Vancouver park' Dog treats placed next to glass in North Vancouver park
Dog treats placed next to glass in North Vancouver park – Feb 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dogs tagAnimals tagPets tagCoquitlam tagCoquitlam RCMP tagPet owners tagOpiates tagdog owners tagCoquitlam crime tagpuppy poisoned Coquitlam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers