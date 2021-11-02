Toronto police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was spotted spraying an unknown substance into a dog water bowl outside a storefront on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the Queen Street East and Saulter Street area, a police spokesperson told Global News.

A security camera placed above Spiritleaf Cannabis captured the moment.

The man is seen walking down the street, pointing towards the bowl while walking past it. Seconds later, he walked towards the bowl and appears to open a bottle, spraying the substance into the bowl before walking away.

A witness in the video is seen alerting other pedestrians before warning the store employee, who removes the bowl before the footage ends.

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a dark jacket with white sleeves, and black pants. He was also wearing a red backpack and carrying a light green bag.

However, police added there is no suspect description to be released at this time.

