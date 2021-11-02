Menu

News

Toronto police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl' Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl
WATCH ABOVE: Security video captures a man spraying an unknown substance into a dog water bowl outside a Toronto business.

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was spotted spraying an unknown substance into a dog water bowl outside a storefront on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the Queen Street East and Saulter Street area, a police spokesperson told Global News.

A security camera placed above Spiritleaf Cannabis captured the moment.

Dog, puppy found shot, buried under pile of sticks on property near Haliburton

The man is seen walking down the street, pointing towards the bowl while walking past it. Seconds later, he walked towards the bowl and appears to open a bottle, spraying the substance into the bowl before walking away.

A witness in the video is seen alerting other pedestrians before warning the store employee, who removes the bowl before the footage ends.

Man charged with animal cruelty after badly injured Yorkshire Terrier found in Brampton

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a dark jacket with white sleeves, and black pants. He was also wearing a red backpack and carrying a light green bag.

However, police added there is no suspect description to be released at this time.

