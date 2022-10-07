Police investigate suspicious multi-unit fire near downtown London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near the city’s downtown early Friday.

At 2:40 a.m., a working fire was reported in a multi-unit building in the 400-block of Queens Avenue.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials do not yet have a damage estimate.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.