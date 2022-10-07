Menu

Fire

Police investigate suspicious multi-unit fire near downtown London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 9:29 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near the city’s downtown early Friday.

At 2:40 a.m., a working fire was reported in a multi-unit building in the 400-block of Queens Avenue.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials do not yet have a damage estimate.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

