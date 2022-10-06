2 dead following Thursday afternoon crash in North Dumfries

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Thursday at around lunchtime.

The fatal collision between a commercial motor vehicle and a car occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Shellard and Old Beverly roads, according to police.

They say the driver and passenger of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Police have not provided further details about the deceased.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area as the roads are expected to be closed for several hours as the traffic services unit investigates.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam video to call 519-570-9777, extension 8856.