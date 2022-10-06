Menu

Crime

2 dead following Thursday afternoon crash in North Dumfries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 4:10 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Thursday at around lunchtime.

The fatal collision between a commercial motor vehicle and a car occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Shellard and Old Beverly roads, according to police.

Read more: $250,000 worth of drugs, 2 guns and bear spray seized during arrest in Cambridge

They say the driver and passenger of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Trending Stories

Police have not provided further details about the deceased.

Read more: 2-vehicle fire in Kitchener remains under investigation, Waterloo police say

They are asking drivers to avoid the area as the roads are expected to be closed for several hours as the traffic services unit investigates.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam video to call 519-570-9777, extension 8856.

