Sports

Goaltender Berdin won’t play in Winnipeg this season based on recommendation of NHL substance abuse program

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 3:35 pm

Mikhail Berdin will not remain with the Winnipeg Jets for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday.

The goaltender’s departure is based on the recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioural health program.

The Jets said the 24-year-old Russian will be treated as a suspended player for contract purposes, so he won’t be paid by the team and his salary won’t count against the salary cap.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets extend contract of Goalie Mikhail Berdin

Story continues below advertisement

Berdin will be permitted to sign a one-year contract to play outside of North America this season, as part of an agreement between the team, league and players’ association.

Berdin was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and has played more than 100 games for the Manitoba Moose.

Click to play video: 'Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream' Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream
Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream – Mar 14, 2019
