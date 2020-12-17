Winnipeg Jets extend contract of Goalie Mikhail Berdin

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension for goaltender Mikhail Berdin that will begin at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The multi-year deal has an NHL average annual value of US$750,000. The 22-year-old Russian-born goalie will be on a two way contract for the first year, but the second year converts to a one way deal.

The Jets sixth-round pick of the 2016 NHL entry draft has been playing for St. Petersburg of the KHL this season and in 14 games has a 2.51 goals-against average and .912 saves percentage to go along with a 6-2-3 record.

Berdin played 42 games for the AHL Manitoba Moose during the 2019-20 season and was 20-21-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .910 saves percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-two, 184 pound native of Ufa, Russia played for two years with Sioux Falls of the U.S. Hockey League.

