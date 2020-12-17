Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets extend contract of Goalie Mikhail Berdin

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 5:29 pm
Manitoba Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin takes a break from action on Sunday at Bell MTS Place.
Manitoba Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin takes a break from action on Sunday at Bell MTS Place. True North Sports & Entertainment

The Winnipeg Jets have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension for goaltender Mikhail Berdin that will begin at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The multi-year deal has an NHL average annual value of US$750,000. The 22-year-old Russian-born goalie will be on a two way contract for the first year, but the second year converts to a one way deal.

Read more: Manitoba Moose forward Skyler McKenzie back home with new baby boy after European experience

The Jets sixth-round pick of the 2016 NHL entry draft has been playing for St. Petersburg of the KHL this season and in 14 games has a 2.51 goals-against average and .912 saves percentage to go along with a 6-2-3 record.

Berdin played 42 games for the AHL Manitoba Moose during the 2019-20 season and was 20-21-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .910 saves percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-two, 184 pound native of Ufa, Russia played for two years with Sioux Falls of the U.S. Hockey League.

Click to play video 'Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream' Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream
Moose Mikhail “Birdman” Berdin flied the coop to pursue NHL dream – Mar 14, 2019
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsManitoba MooseAHLKHLUSHLMikhail Berdin
