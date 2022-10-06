Quebec’s work safety board releases report looking into Pierre Lacroix’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s work safety board (CNESST) has concluded that the boat that firefighters used during a deadly rescue in the St. Lawrence River and the training they received were deficient.

Pierre Lacroix, 58, was one of four firefighters taking part in a water rescue on Oct. 18 last year in the Lachine Rapids, when the boat they were on capsized after taking on two boaters in distress.

Everyone else was rescued but Lacroix died as he was pinned under the boat.

The board’s investigation found three main culprits:

The weight distribution on the boat coupled with the intensity of the rapids made the boat capsize as the crew tried to position themselves close to the boat in distress.

Firefighters intervened while having incomplete information in a dangerous area of the Lachine rapids, which was beyond the limits of the boat’s capacity.

The team of firefighters as well as the team set up in the command post riverside to assist didn’t have enough training.

Following the accident, the CNESST forbade the Service de securite incendie de Montreal (SIM) from navigating the unmarked area of the Lachine Rapids until measures are taken to ensure it is safe to do so.

In September 2022, the SIM retired its HammerHead boats from its equipment fleet, a decision that “surprised” — but satisfied — Montreal’s Firefighters Association.

“The tragic death of our estimated fellow member, firefighter Pierre Lacroix, and the injuries caused to other firefighters who survived the accident in October 2021, brought even more to light the concerns that firefighters had for long concerning the safety of this type of boat,” Richard Lafortune, the vice-president of the association, said in a press release from Sept. 30.

Lafortune says the association had been clamouring for the “controversial” HammerHead boats to be discarded since the moment they were put in service.

Meanwhile, the City of Montreal, which is in charge of Montreal’s Fire Department, has been issued a fine by the CNESST as per Article 237 in Quebec’s occupational health and safety law, which states that “anyone that by action or omission acts in a way that compromises directly and seriously the health and safety or integrity of a worker commits an infraction.”

The CNESST says this type of infraction can carry a financial penalty from $17,680 to $70,727 for a first offence and from $35,364 to $176,819 for relapses.

The City of Montreal is expected to hold a press conference to react to the report.

