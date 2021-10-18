Searches continue Monday after firefighter goes missing after water rescue

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for a firefighter who went missing Sunday night during a water rescue that went horribly wrong.

Fire crews were sent on the water of the Lachine rapids around 7 p.m. to locate two people in distress whose boat engine had stopped working, the Montreal fire department said.

During the rescue, the fire department’s boat capsized, sending four firefighters into the water, police said.

Three of the crew made it out of the water, including the two stranded civilians. But one firefighter remains missing.

A contingent of the Montreal police service, along with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Coast Guard, are helping the Montréal fire department scour the waters of the St. Lawrence River.

“Three SPVM boats are on the river to try to locate the missing person,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, Montreal police department spokesperson.

Rescue teams and the Sûreté du Québec helicopter were brought in to help with the rescue operation.

Specialized police drivers were brought in for the search on Monday morning.