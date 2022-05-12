Chief coroner orders public inquest into death of Montreal firefighter

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s chief coroner, Pascale Descary, has ordered a public inquest into the death of of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacrolx.

Lacroix, who was married with two children, died on Oct. 17, 2021, during a water rescue near the Lachine Rapids.

Lacroix and three colleagues were responding to a call for two boaters in distress when the fire department’s own vessel capsized. Lacroix , a veteran firefighter, drowned after being pinned under the boat.

Coroner Géhane Kamel has been appointed to preside over the inquest. Assisting her will be lawyer Dave Kimpton.

The public inquiry aims to shed light on the probable causes and circumstances of Lacroix’s death.

Recommendations could also be made following the investigation in a bid to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

As part of the inquest, testimonies from the nautical rescue and prevention teams will be gathered pertaining to their intervention techniques as well as how their methods of communication.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Kalina Laframboise

