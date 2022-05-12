Menu

Canada

Chief coroner orders public inquest into death of Montreal firefighter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 7:40 pm
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids Oct. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids Oct. 17, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/ The Canadian Press

Quebec’s chief coroner, Pascale Descary, has ordered a public inquest into the death of of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacrolx.

Lacroix, who was married with two children, died on Oct. 17, 2021, during a  water rescue near the Lachine Rapids.

Read more: Funeral held in Montreal for firefighter who died during water rescue on St. Lawrence River

Lacroix and three colleagues were responding to a call for two boaters in distress when the fire department’s own vessel capsized. Lacroix , a veteran firefighter, drowned after being pinned under the boat.

Coroner Géhane Kamel has been appointed to preside over the inquest. Assisting her will be lawyer Dave Kimpton.

Read more: Lachine Rapids where Montreal firefighter died have a long, dangerous history

The public inquiry aims to shed light on the probable causes and circumstances of Lacroix’s death.

Recommendations could also be made following the investigation in a bid to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

As part of the inquest, testimonies from the nautical rescue and prevention teams will be gathered pertaining to their intervention techniques as well as how their methods of communication.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Kalina Laframboise

Click to play video: 'Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter' Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter
Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter – Oct 29, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
