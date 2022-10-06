Menu

Entertainment

Hilary Swank, 48, says she’s pregnant with twins: ‘I can’t believe it’

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted October 6, 2022 9:29 am
Hilary Swank smiling in a white top. View image in full screen
Hilary Swank has announced that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Hilary Swank has a lot to be excited about.

On Wednesday, the Alaska Daily star was on Good Morning America and shared the news that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank rescues dog while filming in New York

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and America, right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” the 48-year-old announced.

“I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two,” Swank added. “I can’t believe it.”

Appearing soon after on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actor added, “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

READ MORE: Hilary Swank opens up about her dad’s death: ‘It helped me better understand the circle of life’

She added that her Alaska Daily crew did not know about the pregnancy and revealed that she is into her second trimester.

“But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day … cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” Swank shared. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

