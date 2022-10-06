Menu

Crime

Niagara police say missing man case now a homicide after remains discovered in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 9:20 am
Niagara Police say the disappearance of Desmond Teague, 74, around the area of Forsythe Street and Archange Street in Fort Erie had been deemed suspicious by investigators. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say the disappearance of Desmond Teague, 74, around the area of Forsythe Street and Archange Street in Fort Erie had been deemed suspicious by investigators. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police homicide detectives are now investigating a recent missing persons case, involving a 74-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., man, as a homicide.

Detectives say the remains of Desmond Teague, missing since the morning of Sept. 28, were discovered near a building on Idlewylde Street not far from Gilmore Road and Niagara Boulevard.

Read more: Niagara police say disappearance of Fort Erie man involves ‘suspicious circumstances’

“The investigation into this matter is now being classified as a homicide and remains ongoing,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

Teague was last known to be in the area of Forsythe and Archange streets.

Police at the time said Teague’s disappearance likely happened under “suspicious circumstances.”

Details on why his case is considered dubious have not been made public.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

