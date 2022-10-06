Niagara police say missing man case now a homicide after remains discovered in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police homicide detectives are now investigating a recent missing persons case, involving a 74-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., man, as a homicide.

Detectives say the remains of Desmond Teague, missing since the morning of Sept. 28, were discovered near a building on Idlewylde Street not far from Gilmore Road and Niagara Boulevard.

“The investigation into this matter is now being classified as a homicide and remains ongoing,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

Teague was last known to be in the area of Forsythe and Archange streets.

Police at the time said Teague’s disappearance likely happened under “suspicious circumstances.”

Details on why his case is considered dubious have not been made public.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.