Crime

Niagara police say disappearance of Fort Erie man involves ‘suspicious circumstances’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:06 am
Niagara police say the disappearance of a Fort Erie, Ont., man in late September is 'suspicious.'. View image in full screen
Niagara police say the disappearance of a Fort Erie, Ont., man in late September is 'suspicious.'. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say the circumstances around the disappearance of a 74-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., man have been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Homicide detectives have taken on the missing persons probe into the whereabouts of Desmond Teague, missing since the morning of Sept. 28th in the area of Forsythe and Archange streets.

“This investigation remains an open missing person investigation with suspicious circumstances,” police said.

Teague is described as five foot seven inches, 150 pounds, with short grey and brown hair. Police say he was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s believed to have been wearing blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Police did not reveal details on why his case is considered dubious.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

