Motorcycle rider in his 50s dead after collision on Highway 20 in Thorold, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a compact car in Thorold, Ont.

Niagara Police (NRPS) say the two vehicles came together around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Highway 406 overpass on Highway 20.

“The operator of the motorcycle, a Pelham man in his 50s, was found to be in critical condition,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

The man was taken to a local hospital where, despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators say the driver of the Hyundai, a St. Catharines man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital with what were believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident closed Highway 20 near the overpass for hours. It was reopened early on Wednesday morning.

We are currently investigating a fatal collision on the Hwy. 406 overpass on Hwy. 20 in Thorold. Please find alternate routes. Road closures likely in place for the next 3-4+ hrs. for the police investigation. pic.twitter.com/Llth4fIOuH — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 6, 2022