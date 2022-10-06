Motorcycle rider in his 50s dead after collision on Highway 20 in Thorold, Ont.

A man in his 50s is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a compact car in Thorold, Ont.
Niagara Police (NRPS) say the two vehicles came together around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Highway 406 overpass on Highway 20.
“The operator of the motorcycle, a Pelham man in his 50s, was found to be in critical condition,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.
The man was taken to a local hospital where, despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators say the driver of the Hyundai, a St. Catharines man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital with what were believed to non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident closed Highway 20 near the overpass for hours. It was reopened early on Wednesday morning.
