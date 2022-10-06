Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider in his 50s dead after collision on Highway 20 in Thorold, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 8:47 am
Niagara Regional Police say a motorcycle rider was a casualty in a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 20 in Thorold, Ont. Oct. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a motorcycle rider was a casualty in a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 20 in Thorold, Ont. Oct. 5, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in his 50s is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a compact car in Thorold, Ont.

Niagara Police (NRPS) say the two vehicles came together around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Highway 406 overpass on Highway 20.

“The operator of the motorcycle, a Pelham man in his 50s, was found to be in critical condition,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: 1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Port Colborne

The man was taken to a local hospital where, despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators say the driver of the Hyundai, a St. Catharines man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital with what were believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident closed Highway 20 near the overpass for hours. It was reopened early on Wednesday morning.

