1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Port Colborne

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 5:22 pm
OPP on scene in Port Colborne. View image in full screen
OPP on scene in Port Colborne. Global News

One person is dead following a fiery head-on collision on a Port Colborne highway in Niagara Region.

In a social media post just after 2 p.m., OPP said a vehicle was “consumed by fire” in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 just north of the Netherby Road overpass.

Two others were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Highway 140 was closed between Babion Road and Ridge Road for several hours to complete an investigation.

