1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Port Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fiery head-on collision on a Port Colborne highway in Niagara Region.

In a social media post just after 2 p.m., OPP said a vehicle was “consumed by fire” in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 just north of the Netherby Road overpass.

Two others were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Highway 140 was closed between Babion Road and Ridge Road for several hours to complete an investigation.

Fatal Collision #Hwy140/Netherby Rd. Two vehicles involved in head-on collision. One vehicle consumed by fire, one person deceased at scene. #OPP and @NiagRegPolice at the scene. Updates to follow, detour in place, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uX5fzwg70p — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 5, 2022

Advertisement