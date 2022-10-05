1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Port Colborne

One person is dead following a fiery head-on collision on a Port Colborne highway in Niagara Region.
In a social media post just after 2 p.m., OPP said a vehicle was “consumed by fire” in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 just north of the Netherby Road overpass.
Read more: Norfolk driver facing charges after pedestrian killed on Brant County road
Read More
Two others were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed by authorities.
Trending Stories
Highway 140 was closed between Babion Road and Ridge Road for several hours to complete an investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments