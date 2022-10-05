Menu

Crime

Norfolk driver facing charges after pedestrian killed on Brant County road

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 2:18 pm
A driver is facing charges following a collision with a pedestrian in Brant County on Oct. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A driver is facing charges following a collision with a pedestrian in Brant County on Oct. 4, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Norfolk driver is facing multiple charges following the death of a pedestrian amid a collision south of Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the 33-year-old is facing three charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while impaired, after a vehicle struck a person on Oakland Road near Brant Mill Road.

Read more: OPP still working to identify baby pulled from Grand River in Dunnville

Spokesperson Const. Mary Gagliardi said the pedestrian was hit just after 10:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gagliardi.

OPP are seeking witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

