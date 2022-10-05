Menu

Crime

Minor charged in connection with Abbotsford stabbing that left woman with serious injuries

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 3:11 pm
Abbotsford police say a minor has now been charged in connection with the stabbing. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police say a minor has now been charged in connection with the stabbing. Simon Little / Global News

Charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery have now been laid against a boy in connection with an incident in Abbotsford, B.C., on Aug. 11.

Police said at 2:38 a.m. that day, officers were conducting routine patrols and found a 37-year-old woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers realized the woman had been stabbed and paramedics were called.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Woman left in serious condition after early morning stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

No further details can be released about the case or the suspect as he is a minor, police confirmed in a release.

