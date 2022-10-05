Minor charged in connection with Abbotsford stabbing that left woman with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery have now been laid against a boy in connection with an incident in Abbotsford, B.C., on Aug. 11.

Police said at 2:38 a.m. that day, officers were conducting routine patrols and found a 37-year-old woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers realized the woman had been stabbed and paramedics were called.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

0:28 Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery Large sword used in Abbotsford gas station robbery

Story continues below advertisement

No further details can be released about the case or the suspect as he is a minor, police confirmed in a release.