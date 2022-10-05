Minor charged in connection with Abbotsford stabbing that left woman with serious injuries

Charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery have now been laid against a boy in connection with an incident in Abbotsford, B.C., on Aug. 11.
Police said at 2:38 a.m. that day, officers were conducting routine patrols and found a 37-year-old woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.
Officers realized the woman had been stabbed and paramedics were called.
The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
No further details can be released about the case or the suspect as he is a minor, police confirmed in a release.
