Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C.’s Kicking Horse Canyon to reopen for Thanksgiving weekend

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 4:16 pm
Aerial view of Lynx Viaduct, leading east to Frenchman’s Bridge and the cut near Dart Creek, on Sept. 23. View image in full screen
Aerial view of Lynx Viaduct, leading east to Frenchman’s Bridge and the cut near Dart Creek, on Sept. 23. Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation

The Kicking Horse Canyon portion of the Trans Canada Highway has recently been closed for construction but it will reopen briefly this holiday weekend.

From noon on Friday, Oct. 7 to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that portion of the highway will welcome travellers, the Ministry of Transportation said.

Then it’s back to an extended closure until Dec. 1 at 6 a.m., and motorists will have to take the alternate route via highways 95 and 93.

The alternate route of highways 93S and 95 adds an extra 1.5 hours or so to the typical “through” trip between Castle Junction, east of Lake Louise, Alta., and Golden, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Fall closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon project construction' Fall closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon project construction
Fall closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon project construction – Sep 14, 2022

“Highway 93S from Castle Junction to Radium Hot Springs through Kootenay National Park features the Parks Canada driving experience of beautiful vistas and abundant wildlife. To protect wildlife and people, Parks Canada applies and enforces an annual no-stopping zone in late spring as bears emerge from hibernation between Settler’s Road and McKay Creek Operations Centre above the Radium hot pools,” the ministry said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Highway 95 from Radium to Golden is a scenic rural highway, with limited passing opportunities, frequent wildlife sightings and hidden driveways, in addition to the presence of school buses and children.

As such, RCMP will be out enforcing travel rules when the diversion is in place.

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway: Fall closure announced for Kicking Horse Canyon

The Kicking Horse Canyon, located just east of Golden, B.C., carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily during the summer.

Three phases of work have transformed 21 kilometres of the narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern four-lane, 100-km/h standard.

Construction of the fourth and final phase to finish the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 kilometres is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Parks Canada tagMinistry of Transportation tagKootenay National Park tagthanksgiving weekend tagKicking Horse Canyon tagradium hot springs tagCastle Junction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers