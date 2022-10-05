Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area to host ‘Halloween in the Booooro’ event

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween-inspired events promise to haunt downtown Peterborough near the end of October.

The Downtown Business Improvement Area is hosting “Halloween in the Booooro,” featuring a lineup of free, interactive and spooky programming on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Highlights include:

Businesses will be handing out candy and open for late-night shopping. Participants include: Boardwalk Boardgame Café, Chumleighs, KC Costumes, Couture Candy, Iceman Games, The Toy Shop, Naked Chocolate, Dreams of Beans, Cheek PTBO, Tragically Dipped, Watson and Lou, Plant Goals, Statement House, Boba Tea, Wild Rock, Ritual Apothecary and Rawscoe’s Sport Collectables.

An outdoor interactive “Save the Simcoe Street Skeleton” scavenger hunt, which starts at Black Honey between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. There are 13 stops and a small prize for those who complete the hunt.

Trick-or-treating and late-night shopping from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A cast of Halloween characters will be haunting the streets as trick-or-treaters travel around downtown in search of candy.

An adult zombie escape game at Peterborough Square Mall with multiple playtime options at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Must be 18 years or older to participate. To register your playtime email Placemaking project manager Dawn Pond at dawn@ptbodbia.ca. The event features zombies decked out in professional makeup with prosthetics and items all provided by KC Costumes for a “fully immersive experience.”

Businesses decorating window displays leading up to Oct. 29. Residents can vote for their favourite window display that embodies the theme of “fairy tales and folklore.” Window displays will start Oct. 21 with voting ending on Nov. 1. To vote, visit the contest website.

View image in full screen “Halloween in the Boooro” promotional poster for the events on Oct. 29. Peterborough DBIA

“It’s great to see our incredible business community come together to bring some Halloween fun and animation into our downtown,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director. “Halloween is a beloved holiday and I think the community will really enjoy taking advantage of the free programming on offer as we celebrate our first ever Halloween in the Boooro event.”

Cheryl McQueen, property manager of The Peterborough Square, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Peterborough DBIA to bring such a high calibre escape experience to the Peterborough Square Mall for Halloween.”

For more information and details, visit the DBIA’s website.