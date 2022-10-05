Menu

Crime

Suspect found in hate-motivated assault in northwest London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 5, 2022 12:24 pm
A photo of the suspect being sought in the hate-motivated assault from Sept. 26. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect being sought in the hate-motivated assault from Sept. 26. via London Police Service

UPDATE: Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police announced the suspect had been identified. The original story as posted Wednesday morning can be read below.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman sought in relation to a hate-motivated assault in northwest London, Ont., from last week.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, when a woman entered a business near Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road, according to police. That area is home to a number of businesses, as well as the SmartCentres London Northwest business plaza.

After being greeted by an employee inside the business, police allege the woman “proceeded to make racial comments and spat at the employee, before being escorted off the property.”

A spokesperson for the London Police Service told Global News they would not be providing information on the victim, nor would they specify the business where the assault took place.

“It is being classified as a hate-motivated assault investigation at this time,” added Const. Kyrsten Howell-Harries.

While the incident took place on Sept. 26, the public wasn’t made aware until Wednesday. When asked why, Howell-Harries said “investigations take different times for each one, so it’s just the length of the investigation.”

Police describe the suspect as a woman who is about 50 years old, has shoulder-length blonde hair and wore thick-framed glasses.

Anyone who knows her identity is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

