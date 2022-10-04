Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver sought after 2 pedestrians struck in west London, Ont. hit-and-run: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 4, 2022 10:54 am
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in what London, Ont., police say was a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street West when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle whose driver then fled the scene.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries, while another was hospitalized for serious injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. police release suspect vehicle photo in cyclist hit-and-run on Hamilton Road

Few other details have been released.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The collision comes just over two weeks after a hit-and-run crash along Hamilton Road left a 29-year-old cyclist dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle and driver in connection with that investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagHit and Run tagPedestrian Struck tagLondon Police Service tagPedestrian Collision tagSerious Injuries tagLife Threatening Injuries taghit-and-run collision tagOxford Street West tagfiddlers green road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers