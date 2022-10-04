Driver sought after 2 pedestrians struck in west London, Ont. hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in what London, Ont., police say was a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street West when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle whose driver then fled the scene.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries, while another was hospitalized for serious injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Few other details have been released.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The collision comes just over two weeks after a hit-and-run crash along Hamilton Road left a 29-year-old cyclist dead.

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle and driver in connection with that investigation.