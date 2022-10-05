Man from Massachusetts drowns, another rescued from Cape Breton river

An American man drowned and another was rescued during an incident while the pair were fishing in a river in Cape Breton Tuesday evening.
Inverness County District RCMP, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of two men in distress in Margaree River, near Margaree Forks, around 5:45 p.m.
‘Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that the Margaree Forks Volunteer Fire Department had managed to pull the two Massachusetts men, who had been fishing, from the water,” said a release from the RCMP.
It said a 63-year-old man was treated for signs of exposure, while firefighters and EHS conducted CPR on a 73-year-old man, who was unconscious.
“Sadly, the 73-year-old man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”
