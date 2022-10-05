Menu

Canada

Man from Massachusetts drowns, another rescued from Cape Breton river

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 5' Global News Morning Halifax: October 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

An American man drowned and another was rescued during an incident while the pair were fishing in a river in Cape Breton Tuesday evening.

Inverness County District RCMP, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of two men in distress in Margaree River, near Margaree Forks, around 5:45 p.m.

‘Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that the Margaree Forks Volunteer Fire Department had managed to pull the two Massachusetts men, who had been fishing, from the water,” said a release from the RCMP.

Read more: Nova Scotia braces for rebuilding challenges after Fiona destruction

It said a 63-year-old man was treated for signs of exposure, while firefighters and EHS conducted CPR on a 73-year-old man, who was unconscious.

“Sadly, the 73-year-old man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

