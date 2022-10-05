SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at RVH transitional care unit in Barrie, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 11:19 am
The health centre says four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the unit as of Tuesday. View image in full screen
The health centre says four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the unit as of Tuesday. File

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the health centre’s transitional care unit.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on the unit,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

The health centre says four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the unit as of Tuesday.

Read more: COVID-19 — Outbreak declared at RVH adult mental health unit in Barrie, Ont.

The patients who have tested positive have been moved to the respiratory inpatient unit and the hospital has isolated the remainder of the patients and is undertaking enhanced cleaning measures.

Staff say contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

Visitors to the unit are not permitted.

More details will be provided as they become available.

A previous outbreak in the hospital’s adult mental health inpatient unit has since been declared over.

