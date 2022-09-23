COVID-19: Outbreak declared at RVH adult mental health unit in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s Adult Mental Health inpatient unit.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients, and our community remains our top priority, and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on the unit,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

The health centre says five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit as of Friday.

The hospital has isolated the remainder of the patients and is undertaking enhanced cleaning measures.

Staff say contact tracing is underway as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

There are no admissions or transfers from the unit during the outbreak, and visitors are not permitted.

More details will be provided as they become available.

