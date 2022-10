Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Seattle Mariners will be heading to Toronto to face the Blue Jays on Friday in the first game of the best-of-three wild-card playoff series. The Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings tonight, then the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game called after five innings because of rain.

More coming …

Story continues below advertisement