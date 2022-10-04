Encampment at Manitoba Legislative Building dismantled

Send this page to someone via email

Security officers cleared a protest camp on the north lawn of the Manitoba legislature with the help of police on Tuesday.

The decision to dismantle the camp was made by both the city and province due to what they call “aggressive” behaviour from camp occupants, along with escalating threats.

Several officers were on site Monday after occupants brought in 30-foot wooden poles to build a tipi on the grounds.

They informed the group their actions violated The Legislative Security Act and asked them to stop, according to security and police.

In response, the group formed a long human chain, to make way for materials.

Seven people have been charged with obstructing a police officer and bringing items on the grounds that “support extended stay.”

Weapons were also found at the site.

Eviction warnings were given to the occupants of two longtime encampments back in August after the Progressive Conservative government passed legislation earlier this year.