Crime

Encampment at Manitoba Legislative Building dismantled

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Justice Minister reacts to confrontation between encampment protesters, police' Manitoba’s Justice Minister reacts to confrontation between encampment protesters, police
WATCH: Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba's Justice Minister, reacted on Tuesday to a confrontation between protestors and the Winnipeg police.

Security officers cleared a protest camp on the north lawn of the Manitoba legislature with the help of police on Tuesday.

The decision to dismantle the camp was made by both the city and province due to what they call “aggressive” behaviour from camp occupants, along with escalating threats.

Several officers were on site Monday after occupants brought in 30-foot wooden poles to build a tipi on the grounds.

They informed the group their actions violated The Legislative Security Act and asked them to stop, according to security and police.

Read more: Manitoba could ban some activities on legislature grounds, boost security: PC government

In response, the group formed a long human chain, to make way for materials.

Trending Stories
Seven people have been charged with obstructing a police officer and bringing items on the grounds that “support extended stay.”

Weapons were also found at the site.

Eviction warnings were given to the occupants of two longtime encampments back in August after the Progressive Conservative government passed legislation earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba Legislature' Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba Legislature
