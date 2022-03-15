Menu

Politics

Manitoba could ban some activities on legislature grounds, boost security: PC government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 3:49 pm
The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. The Manitoba government has signed a tentative agreement to expand high-speed internet and cell service in remote areas.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, August 30, 2014. The Manitoba government has signed a tentative agreement to expand high-speed internet and cell service in remote areas.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

The Manitoba government is looking at tightening security at the legislature and banning some activities from the grounds that surround the historic building.

A bill put forward by the Progressive Conservative government would allow the provincial cabinet to set down a list of prohibited activities in the area.

It would give security officers the power to evict people who engage in those activities.

The bill, if passed into law, would also give security officers the power to protect politicians outside of the legislature grounds.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the bill strikes a balance between the right to protest and the right of people to be secure.

A black truck drove up the front steps of the legislature last year, and two protest encampments in the area were recently dismantled.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
