Crime

Bear found within Prince Albert city limits

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 6:01 pm
A Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
Black bear found within city limits by Prince Albert police officers. File / Global News

A large black bear was encountered by Prince Albert police officers around midnight on Tuesday. The bear was within city limits in the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Pedestrians were rushed out of the area by police as the bear moved through residential areas and into a yard in the 300 block of 14th Street West.

Police used a firearm to euthanize the bear after unsuccessful attempts to draw the bear away from the residential area.

Read more: 7 bears euthanized in Crowsnest Pass following human interactions

No officers or members of the public were injured.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan photographer encounters bear on Waskesiu Lake Trail' Saskatchewan photographer encounters bear on Waskesiu Lake Trail
