Bear found within Prince Albert city limits

A large black bear was encountered by Prince Albert police officers around midnight on Tuesday. The bear was within city limits in the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Pedestrians were rushed out of the area by police as the bear moved through residential areas and into a yard in the 300 block of 14th Street West.

Police used a firearm to euthanize the bear after unsuccessful attempts to draw the bear away from the residential area.

No officers or members of the public were injured.

