Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 15 2020 8:15pm 01:49 Fewer bear sightings expected for rest of summer: Sask. conservation officer There has been an increase in bear sightings across Saskatchewan this summer. Fewer bear sightings expected for rest of summer: Saskatchewan conservation officer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?