Crime

North Vancouver’s top cop on personal leave amid misconduct investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 10:12 pm
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP superintendent withdrawn from detachment over allegations' North Vancouver RCMP superintendent withdrawn from detachment over allegations
The mayor of North Vancouver District has confirmed that Superintendent William Yee has been withdrawn from the detachment and replaced in the interim, pending an investigation into serious allegations. Global's Rumina Daya reports.

The commanding officer of the North Vancouver RCMP is facing concerning allegations, including of sexual misconduct, Global News has learned.

Supt. William Lee, who was appointed to the position just a year ago, is no longer in command at the detachment, and his future appears uncertain.

Read more: Vancouver police officer under criminal investigation after weekend getaway

Sources tell Global News that Yee was recently re-assigned after a member filed a complaint alleging “inappropriate sexual contact.”

The 25-year veteran, who previously served in Kelowna and with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, has since taken personal leave.

Click to play video: 'VPD officer under criminal investigation after an off-duty weekend away with other officers' VPD officer under criminal investigation after an off-duty weekend away with other officers
VPD officer under criminal investigation after an off-duty weekend away with other officers – Sep 15, 2022

North Vancouver RCMP did not respond to a request for comment, while the B.C. RCMP declined a request for an on-camera interview.

In a statement, B.C. RCMP communications director Dawn Roberts confirmed an internal investigation was underway, and had been launched “immediately once we became aware” of the allegations.

Read more: Former B.C. Mountie committed discreditable conduct in homicide investigation: OPCC report

The investigation, Roberts said, “will provide us the information necessary to make any additional decisions or take any other actions.”

Roberts said the investigation was not being led by the North Vancouver RCMP. It was not immediately clear what police agency was leading the probe.

Click to play video: 'Surrey police officer arrested and investigated for breach of trust' Surrey police officer arrested and investigated for breach of trust
Surrey police officer arrested and investigated for breach of trust – Aug 17, 2022

Global News has spoken with other members who allege they were bullied or harassed by Supt. Yee. Sources say these allegations were raised at a managerial review which occurred within the last several weeks.

Read more: New Surrey police officer arrested by RCMP, may face breach of trust charge

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan did not respond to a request for comment, but District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little confirmed he had been briefed by RCMP leadership, and said in the interim Insp. Vaz Kassam is heading the detachment.

— with files from Rumina Daya

