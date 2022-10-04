North Vancouver’s top cop on personal leave amid misconduct investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The commanding officer of the North Vancouver RCMP is facing concerning allegations, including of sexual misconduct, Global News has learned.

Supt. William Lee, who was appointed to the position just a year ago, is no longer in command at the detachment, and his future appears uncertain.

Sources tell Global News that Yee was recently re-assigned after a member filed a complaint alleging “inappropriate sexual contact.”

The 25-year veteran, who previously served in Kelowna and with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, has since taken personal leave.

North Vancouver RCMP did not respond to a request for comment, while the B.C. RCMP declined a request for an on-camera interview.

In a statement, B.C. RCMP communications director Dawn Roberts confirmed an internal investigation was underway, and had been launched “immediately once we became aware” of the allegations.

The investigation, Roberts said, “will provide us the information necessary to make any additional decisions or take any other actions.”

Roberts said the investigation was not being led by the North Vancouver RCMP. It was not immediately clear what police agency was leading the probe.

Global News has spoken with other members who allege they were bullied or harassed by Supt. Yee. Sources say these allegations were raised at a managerial review which occurred within the last several weeks.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan did not respond to a request for comment, but District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little confirmed he had been briefed by RCMP leadership, and said in the interim Insp. Vaz Kassam is heading the detachment.

— with files from Rumina Daya