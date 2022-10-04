Woman faces assault charge after Guelph police say store employee hit with milk carton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon after police allege she hurled a milk carton at a store employee.

Guelph Police Service were called about an assault in the downtown area on Monday.

Officers went to a store on Wyndham Street North just after 4 p.m.

Investigators found an employee who was covered in milk after the carton had been thrown at him by the customer.

The employee told police that the customer then asked for money and tried to remove his glasses.

Police were looking for a female suspect and found her nearby.

A 30-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested, charged, and held for a bail hearing.