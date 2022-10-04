Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces assault charge after Guelph police say store employee hit with milk carton

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 4, 2022 2:50 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A woman in Guelph has been charged with assault with a weapon after police allege she hurled a milk carton at a store employee.

Guelph Police Service were called about an assault in the downtown area on Monday.

Officers went to a store on Wyndham Street North just after 4 p.m.

Investigators found an employee who was covered in milk after the carton had been thrown at him by the customer.

Trending Stories

The employee told police that the customer then asked for money and tried to remove his glasses.

Read more: Three suspects being sought in an assault of man in east end Guelph

Police were looking for a female suspect and found her nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested, charged, and held for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagAssault tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagMilk tagStore tagcarton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers