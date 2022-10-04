3 people charged in $500K Fort McMurray drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged following a 14-month drug trafficking investigation in northern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said nearly $500,000 in drugs and cash were seized following the investigation in Fort McMurray, which began in July 2021.

Led by ALERT’s Fort McMurray organized crime team, Project Frontier “sought to disrupt suspected drug trafficking activity in the region,” ALERT said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Two Fort McMurray homes were searched as part of the investigation, which ended in the arrest of three people between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.

In total, ALERT seized:

1,066 grams of methamphetamine

224 grams of fentanyl powder

2,363 grams of cocaine

15,160 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

$90,000 cash

“Project Frontier is a tremendous example of ALERT’s tireless efforts to keep communities safe from organized crime activity. Our investigators were diligent in working their way up from street-level drugs sales, to the local supplier, and ultimately dismantling this criminal enterprise,” said ALERT Insp. Brad Lundeen.

ALERT said Edwin Valdez, 38, Samuel Crisby, 30, and Shane Rhodes, 28, all from Fort McMurray were charged with a total of 17 criminal offences. The charges range from drug trafficking to conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Three people from Fort McMurray, Alta., have been charged after nearly $500,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized during an ALERT investigation.

