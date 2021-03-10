3 arrested in Fort McMurray cocaine bust after ALERT seizes nearly $80K in drugs, cash

Police arrested three people following a drug bust in Fort McMurray where Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized cocaine and cash.
On Feb. 24, ALERT’s organized crime team and Wood Buffalo RCMP’s drug section searched two homes in the Fort McMurray neighbourhood of Thickwood.
ALERT said officers seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and cash — including 522 grams of cocaine — as well as prohibited body armour and conducted energy weapons.
“Organized crime and drug trafficking bring violence, property crime, addiction and health consequences to our communities,” said Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT in a news release on Wednesday.
“ALERT will continue to work alongside Wood Buffalo RCMP to disrupt the region’s drug trade.”
Amanullah Khan, 29, of Calgary, is charged with:
- possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of crime proceeds
- possession of body armour
- obstructing a peace officer
Jennifer Stacey, 28, of Fort McMurray, is charged with:
- possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of crime proceeds
James Jackman, 53, of Fort McMurray, is charged with drug trafficking.
ALERT’s investigation began in December 2020 after officers received information about drug activity in the region.
If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
