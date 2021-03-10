3 arrested in Fort McMurray cocaine bust after ALERT seizes nearly $80K in drugs, cash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police arrested three people following a drug bust in Fort McMurray where Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized cocaine and cash.

On Feb. 24, ALERT’s organized crime team and Wood Buffalo RCMP’s drug section searched two homes in the Fort McMurray neighbourhood of Thickwood.

ALERT said officers seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and cash — including 522 grams of cocaine — as well as prohibited body armour and conducted energy weapons.

“Organized crime and drug trafficking bring violence, property crime, addiction and health consequences to our communities,” said Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT in a news release on Wednesday.

“ALERT will continue to work alongside Wood Buffalo RCMP to disrupt the region’s drug trade.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Amanullah Khan, 29, of Calgary, is charged with:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of crime proceeds

possession of body armour

obstructing a peace officer

Jennifer Stacey, 28, of Fort McMurray, is charged with:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of crime proceeds

James Jackman, 53, of Fort McMurray, is charged with drug trafficking.

Read more: 15 people facing charges in Fort McMurray drug bust

ALERT’s investigation began in December 2020 after officers received information about drug activity in the region.

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.