Crime

3 arrested in Fort McMurray cocaine bust after ALERT seizes nearly $80K in drugs, cash

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 8:08 pm
What ALERT seized in the Fort McMurray bust.
What ALERT seized in the Fort McMurray bust. ALERT

Police arrested three people following a drug bust in Fort McMurray where Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized cocaine and cash.

Read more: 16 arrested, $18K in drugs and cash seized after Fort McMurray drug investigations

On Feb. 24, ALERT’s organized crime team and Wood Buffalo RCMP’s drug section searched two homes in the Fort McMurray neighbourhood of Thickwood.

ALERT said officers seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and cash — including 522 grams of cocaine — as well as prohibited body armour and conducted energy weapons.

“Organized crime and drug trafficking bring violence, property crime, addiction and health consequences to our communities,” said Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT in a news release on Wednesday.

“ALERT will continue to work alongside Wood Buffalo RCMP to disrupt the region’s drug trade.”

Amanullah Khan, 29, of Calgary, is charged with:

  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of crime proceeds
  • possession of body armour
  • obstructing a peace officer

Jennifer Stacey, 28, of Fort McMurray, is charged with:

  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of crime proceeds

James Jackman, 53, of Fort McMurray, is charged with drug trafficking.

Read more: 15 people facing charges in Fort McMurray drug bust

ALERT’s investigation began in December 2020 after officers received information about drug activity in the region.

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

