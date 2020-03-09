16 arrested, $18K in drugs and cash seized after Fort McMurray drug investigations

Send this page to someone via email

A series of investigations targeting street-level drug dealers has resulted in more than a dozen arrests in Fort McMurray.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, along with the Wood Buffalo RCMP, conducted the investigations in January and February and arrested 16 suspected drug dealers. Several warrants are also being issued for further arrests, ALERT said.

During the course of the investigations, officers seized $18,000 in drugs, cash and stolen property, including:

52 grams of cocaine

3 grams of methamphetamine

1 gram of fentanyl powder

$6,220 in cash proceeds of crime

$6,000 worth of stolen property

The 16 that have already been arrested are facing 41 charges related to drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime, ALERT said in a news release.

Charged are:

Hagos Goitom, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Zai Tekie, a 29-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Catherine Wilson, a 49-year-old woman from Fort McMurray

Frank Brendemuehl, a 54-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Darryl Brewer, a 51-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Kerry Stanton, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Mohammed Ahmed, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Emlie Fuoco-Lafamme, a 24-year-old woman from Fort McMurray

Autumn Marcel, a 21-year-old woman from Janvier

Faith Marcel, a 38-year-old woman from Fort McKay

Tristan Scanie, a 22-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Tristen Bradbury-Jacobs, a 23-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Jeffrey Hickey, a 37-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Mustaf Muse, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Trenton Goebel, a 55-year-old man from Fort McMurray

Tilly Powder, a 45-year-old woman from Fort McMurray

Warrants have also been issued for the arrest of Androw Yousif, a 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray as well as five other male suspects, all from Fort McMurray.