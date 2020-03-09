16 arrested, $18K in drugs and cash seized after Fort McMurray drug investigations

A series of investigations targeting street-level drug dealers has resulted in more than a dozen arrests in Fort McMurray.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, along with the Wood Buffalo RCMP, conducted the investigations in January and February and arrested 16 suspected drug dealers. Several warrants are also being issued for further arrests, ALERT said.
During the course of the investigations, officers seized $18,000 in drugs, cash and stolen property, including:
- 52 grams of cocaine
- 3 grams of methamphetamine
- 1 gram of fentanyl powder
- $6,220 in cash proceeds of crime
- $6,000 worth of stolen property
The 16 that have already been arrested are facing 41 charges related to drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime, ALERT said in a news release.
Charged are:
- Hagos Goitom, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Zai Tekie, a 29-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Catherine Wilson, a 49-year-old woman from Fort McMurray
- Frank Brendemuehl, a 54-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Darryl Brewer, a 51-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Kerry Stanton, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Mohammed Ahmed, a 33-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Emlie Fuoco-Lafamme, a 24-year-old woman from Fort McMurray
- Autumn Marcel, a 21-year-old woman from Janvier
- Faith Marcel, a 38-year-old woman from Fort McKay
- Tristan Scanie, a 22-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Tristen Bradbury-Jacobs, a 23-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Jeffrey Hickey, a 37-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Mustaf Muse, a 34-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Trenton Goebel, a 55-year-old man from Fort McMurray
- Tilly Powder, a 45-year-old woman from Fort McMurray
Warrants have also been issued for the arrest of Androw Yousif, a 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray as well as five other male suspects, all from Fort McMurray.
