Crime

Man arrested following alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s Dundas, Bloor streets area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:00 pm
Gasparin Youbi, 26, was arrested by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Gasparin Youbi, 26, was arrested by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault near Toronto’s Dundas West subway station.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, for reports of a sexual assault.

Police say a man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Toronto police search for man at Dundas and Bloor after alleged sexual assault

The day after the incident took place, police arrested 26-year-old Gasparin Youbi from Toronto. He was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” Toronto police said.

Police said he appeared in court on Monday.

