Man arrested following alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s Dundas, Bloor streets area

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault near Toronto’s Dundas West subway station.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, for reports of a sexual assault.

Police say a man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

The day after the incident took place, police arrested 26-year-old Gasparin Youbi from Toronto. He was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” Toronto police said.

Police said he appeared in court on Monday.

