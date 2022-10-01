Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police search for man at Dundas and Bloor after alleged sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 12:41 pm
Police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the Dundas and Bloor streets area. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the Dundas and Bloor streets area. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault on Thursday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street at around 8 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a sexual assault.

Police say a man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto police charge man with sexual assault

The man is described as six feet tall with a medium build. Police said he is around 30 years old with black hair and “yellow-stained” teeth.

He wore a grey Roots hoodie, light blue jeans and Adidas sandals at the time of the alleged assault. Police said he was also carrying a black gym bag.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagTPS tagDundas Street tagToronto Sexual Assault tagBloor Street tagdundas bloor sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers