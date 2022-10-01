Toronto police search for man at Dundas and Bloor after alleged sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault on Thursday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street at around 8 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a sexual assault.

Police say a man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as six feet tall with a medium build. Police said he is around 30 years old with black hair and “yellow-stained” teeth.

He wore a grey Roots hoodie, light blue jeans and Adidas sandals at the time of the alleged assault. Police said he was also carrying a black gym bag.

