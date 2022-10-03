Menu

Canada

Police seek missing 15-year-old last seen in north London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 3, 2022 4:24 pm
A uniformed London police hat View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont. are searching for a teen who was last seen Monday morning near Grenfell Crescent and Grenfell Drive. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help as officers search for a missing teen who was last seen near the city’s Northdale neighbourhood.

Police say Joshua Carter, 15, of London was last seen near Grenfell Crescent and Grenfell Drive at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Joshua Carter, 15, of London. View image in full screen
Joshua Carter, 15, of London. via London Police Service

He is described by police as standing five-foot-six tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Police say he has blue eyes and dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Read more: $50K reward being offered for information on missing Hagersville woman Amber Ellis: OPP

Carter is said to have been wearing black sweatpants with “Hollister” written on the left leg, a black-hooded sweater with “Hollister” written on the left sleeve, white shoes, a black baseball hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information related to Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

