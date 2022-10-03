Peterborough man arrested after assault with glass, business window smashed

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after an incident Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Lake Street and George Street South for reports a man had thrown a sign through a window of a business, striking a woman. The man also assaulted a male with a piece of glass.

Officers located the suspect running southbound on George Street being chased by another individual.

Police caught up to the pair and took the suspect into custody.

A 49-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief endangering life and mischief over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20, police said Monday afternoon.

Police say the victims did not require paramedics, who also attended the scene.