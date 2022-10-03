Menu

Crime

Man, 54, charged in connection with indecent acts in Clarington, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 2:26 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two indecent acts in Clarington, Ont., over the summer, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Friday, 54-year-old Shawn Kendrick from Clarington was arrested.

He has been charged with criminal harassment, mischief to property and unlawful enjoyment of property, and two counts each of indecent act and causing a disturbance by an indecent act.

Trending Stories

According to police, he was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

