Man damages Toronto parking enforcement vehicle after being issued ticket: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a mischief charge after he was accused of damaging a Toronto parking enforcement vehicle after being issued a ticket last week.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and College streets in the downtown core at 5:10 p.m. last Wednesday after a vehicle was damaged.

Police said a parking enforcement officer was working in the area and motioned to a driver to move along, but he refused to do so.

The officer then issued a ticket for stopping in a rush hour route, police said.

The vehicle moved farther up the street and stopped again, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer again asked the diver to move when he exited his vehicle and struck the hood of the parking enforcement car, causing damage.

The man fled the area but was later arrested by police, officers said.

Scarborough resident Zhi LI, 34, has been charged with mischief damaging or obstructing property not exceeding $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.