Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Siakam’s brother joins Raptors 905 coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 12:01 pm

TORONTO – Some familiar faces are joining the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate Raptors 905, including Pascal Siakam’s brother.

Raptors 905 announced five additions to its coaching staff Monday, including Christian Siakam, the older brother of the Raptors’ star forward.

Christian Siakam worked with the club last season and previously played professionally for Bahrain Club and the Malaysian club KL Dragons.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles Kissi, Demetris Nichols, Noah Lewis and Matt Gray will also join assistant coach Arsalan Jamil and head coach Eric Khoury.

Kissi was part of the Raptors 905 coaching staff in 2018 before he to the Canadian Elite Basketball League, then spent last season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

Raptors 905 is set to start the regular season on the road in Washington D.C., against the Capital City Go-Go on Nov. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
